The system of hereditary peerage is outdated and must be abolished, two candidates for House of Lords Speaker say today, The Sunday Times reports.

The 85 dukes, earls and barons who sit in the chamber by birthright “devalue” democracy and cannot be justified, the peers add in their intervention.

“Every earl, duke, marquis, viscount and baron has the same passport to parliament: blood and, in most cases, their status as firstborn sons. Whether measured by age, education or experience, they do not resemble those on whose behalf they make laws.”

“The 85 hereditary peers are allowed to vote on laws because they have inherited ancient titles.”

“Aristocratic titles are still passed down to male heirs, rather than firstborn children – meaning no women are able to inherit the titles.”

“Our analysis also shows the average hereditary peer claims more than the average life peers”

“The amount of land they own between them is equivalent to nearly half the size of Greater London”

“39 hereditary peers were educated at Eton alone, while another six went to Winchester, a further five went to Harrow”

“Our investigation today offers a comprehensive assessment of Britain’s hereditary peers: who they are, how much they cost and how they use their presence in parliament — more than two decades after they were supposed to have been abolished.”

Reactions

David Lammy Tweeted: All are men. All are white. Nearly half (39) went to Eton. The average age is 71. They own at least 170,000 acres between them. The 85 Peers who sit in the House of Lords by birthright are one of the least representative groups in the country.”

Andy Burnham Tweeted: “So one school has more representation in the House of Lords than the whole of the North of England. How much longer are we going to put up with this?”

Carol Monaghan SNP MP Tweeted: “Meet the hereditary peers in the House of Lords. The 85 are all white, all men, claim more, work less and lobby for their own personal interests. And of course half went to Eton. The democracy of privilege in 21st century Britain.”

And while we are at it, kick the bishops out of the House of Lords. The only other country in which priests are automatically represented in its Parliament is Iran. https://t.co/CbbqXh6FwC — Simon Johnson (@simon_r_johnson) March 21, 2021

Picture caption: “Just some of the hereditary peers whose expense claims have cost the taxpayer almost £50 million since 2001” https://t.co/MYqOxenQ4Y — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 20, 2021

Next time you hear arguments against legislative quotas for women in politics, remember the only quotas we currently have are for the 92 male, white and aristocratic hereditary peers in the House of Lords #equality pic.twitter.com/pj9mo7TQu1 — Kezia Dugdale (@kezdugdale) March 21, 2021

