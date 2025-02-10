Nigel Farage spent December, including Christmas Day, recording £27,342 worth of personalised videos on Cameo.

Farage has recently been criticised for having ten side hustles in addition to his whopping £92,000 annual salary as the MP for Clacton.

Among them is making videos on the Cameo app, where he charges his followers £76.95 per recording for personalised messages, generally lasting about 39 seconds.

His register of interests shows he spent 28 hours on this gig in December, equivalent to nearly four days of work, and earned £977 an hour.

The Reform UK leader even woke up earlier than the rest of his family on Christmas Day to make a video for “Henry George”.

“I’m speaking to you on Christmas morning because I am here to wish you a very, very, merry Christmas, a wonderful day,” he said.

“And please, lots of Yuletide cheers, drinking, eating, excess, fun – no arguments everybody, please do try to avoid that- ho ho ho.”

Since the election, he has banked £81,000 from the app. Overall, he has earned nearly £600,000 from his additional jobs on top of his salary.

Most of his income (£189,300) has been made by selling gold as a “tax-free” investment online, making £7,888 an hour. He has also bagged £219,506 from his GB News show (£2,494 an hour), £65,378 from public speaking events, and £24,000 from the Telegraph.

He has taken £19,394 for being an “influencer” on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

Labour MP Mike Tapp told the MailOnline: “It’s embarrassing that Nigel Farage spent decades trying to get into parliament, and now he has, he does everything but represent his Clacton constituents.

“If Farage needs ideas for his next video, he can come clean with voters on Reform’s plan to dismantle the NHS. This would mean he could charge patients thousands of pounds for routine treatments.

“Labour’s plan for change will keep the NHS free at the point of use and is bringing down the unacceptable waiting lists left by the Tories.”

Clacton Labour told The London Economic last month Farage only visited his constituency if there was a “photo opportunity”.

They claimed: “Nigel promised to put Clacton on the world stage, but instead, it’s just him in the spotlight, leaving Clacton knocking at the stage door. It’s time Farage fulfilled his commitments as MP, instead of lining his pockets with his array of other jobs that he gives priority.”

A spokesman for the Reform leader said: “If this is the best attack that Labour MPs have, they need to head back to the drawing board.”

