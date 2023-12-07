A brutal monologue delivered by Nick Robinson left Suella Braverman speechless during a Today programme interview.

The former home secretary has warned Rishi Sunak that his new Rwanda policy is doomed to fail and warned the Tories their party is in a “very perilous situation” on tackling small boat crossings after the Prime Minister suffered the blow of the resignation of Robert Jenrick.

She said “ultimately this Bill will fail” as she took to the airwaves to attack the plans of the Prime Minister who sacked her as home secretary last month.

But she ended up in the firing line herself after BBC journalist Nick Robinson branded her a “headline-grabber who does it by spreading poison” in a savage monologue.

He told her: “When you’re on the radio and the television, Suella Braverman, you talk about substance, you talk quite reasonably. When I ask you questions about tough language, you sort of laugh at me as if I’m the one talking about a Conservative death wish.

“You’ve condemned the leader of your party as uncertain, weak and lacking in leadership, you’ve said he never had any intention of keeping his promises, you’ve accused him of betrayal and wishful thinking.

“You’ve attacked lawyers, judges, civil servants, the head of the Metropolitan Police, people who are worried about deaths in Gaza, you’ve attacked the homeless, you’ve attacked migrants as being part of an invasion.

“Isn’t the truth you’re a headline-grabber who does it by spreading poison, even within your own party?”

