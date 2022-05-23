LBC presenter Nick Farrari says “nobody cares” whether Boris Johnson met with Sue Gray ahead of the publication of her partygate report.

The long-awaited report is finally set to be published this week, as the prime minister faces calls to explain the purpose of a “secret” meeting with the senior civil servant.

Reports have suggested the document, expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal gatherings.

It was also reported that top civil servant Simon Case will be particularly hard-hit by the contents, despite the fact he was not fined over the scandal.

It follows the conclusion of a separate inquiry by the Metropolitan Police into Covid rule-breaking events at the heart of Government, which saw a total of 83 people receive at least one fixed-penalty notice (FPN) each for attending events over eight separate days.

But commenting on the release on LBC, Ferrari said “nobody cares” about the outcome.

He said the cost-of-living crisis is of more importance to the public, with a bag of dried pasta now costing £1.

Watch the clip in full below:

'Nobody cares.'@NickFerrariLBC: We're in the middle of the cost of living crisis, food is getting more expensive, and we're meant to care about who called the bloody meeting between Sue Gray and the PM?! pic.twitter.com/SAdP92IsgZ — LBC (@LBC) May 23, 2022

