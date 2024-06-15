Where is the world’s tiniest violin when you need it? A pay-walled article posted to the Mail+ website has caused a buzz online – after the author stated that one of his biggest fears about leaving private school for a state school was a lack of golf.

Oh, how the heart bleeds: Private school student riles social media users

The article takes aim at Labour plans to charge VAT on private school fees. The political spin present throughout the copy is obvious to all. The writer speaks about having to forego trips to the UAE, and bemoans that he’ll have to give up Mandarin.

This, despite many schools offering Mandarin lessons at GSCE-level. The schoolboy slams the state education system, and openly worries about being ‘intimidated by gangs’ because he would be ‘perceived as rich’.

Am sure if I had a Mail+ subscription and was able to read this article it would move me to tears….the loss of golf 😢 pic.twitter.com/kN01AyfBxq — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) June 14, 2024

Though the piece does reflect some of the harsh realities faced by our state schools, it unintentionally makes a good case for Keir Starmer’s most clearly-defined policy, outlining the need to raise money from elsewhere to support the majority.

How the other half worry…

There are many highlights in the story, but the writer fearing about taking a train ride and being judged by his friends probably stands out above all else:

“That’s when I started to panic. If I don’t get into a grammar school in Kent (I’ll have to take an academic entrance test at each one I apply to), chances are I’ll end up in one of the few state secondary schools with spare places.”

“This will probably in a ‘rougher’ area than I’m used to and maybe even a train ride away. I could be viewed as a target for theft, because I’ll be seen as being ‘able to afford it’. Also, will my private school friends look down on me for going to a state school?”

Labour’s plan to tax private school fees

With the next government overwhelmingly likely to be formed by the Labour Party at the next election, those paying for private school places will face a 20% addition to their current fees. It’s a position Sir Keir is sticking to robustly.

Though the Labour leader has previously been accused of flip-flopping, he appears dead-set on this approach. The opposition remain on course for a large majority in Parliament, with the polls set to open on Thursday 4 July.