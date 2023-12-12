Baroness Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman have been interviewed under caution by detectives investigating them for fraud, the Mirror has revealed.

The Tory peer released a documentary paid for by PPE Medpro this week defending her role in the controversy surrounding “VIP lane” contracts during the coronavirus pandemic.

PPE Medpro was awarded Government contracts worth more than £200 million to supply personal protective equipment after she recommended it to ministers.

Mone has conceded she made an “error” in publicly denying her links to the PPE Medpro, but insists she has done nothing wrong otherwise.

It comes after their homes in London and the Isle of Man were raided by detectives in April 2022.

An NCA spokesperson has said: “The NCA opened an investigation in May 2021 into suspected criminal offences committed in the procurement of PPE contracts by PPE Medpro.”

She argued she is being used as a scapegoat by the Government for its own Covid failings.

“I am ashamed of being a Conservative peer given what this Government has done to us,” she told The Telegraph.

