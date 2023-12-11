Baroness Michelle Mone has conceded she made an “error” in publicly denying her links to the PPE Medpro firm being investigated by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The Conservative peer and Ultimo bra tycoon launched a public defence on Sunday over the controversy surrounding “VIP lane” contracts during the coronavirus pandemic.

PPE Medpro was awarded Government contracts worth more than £200 million to supply personal protective equipment after she recommended it to ministers.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has since issued breach of contract proceedings over the 2020 deal on the supply of gowns.

Lady Mone told a YouTube documentary that she and her husband Doug Barrowman would be cleared, arguing they have “done nothing wrong”.

But eagle-eyed viewers have been quick to spot a crucial detail at the end of the documentary which has resulted in a clip on X (formerly Twitter) being community noted.

A timestamp at 1:11:17 in the video shows it was funded by PPE Medpro, leading to several people saying the same thing:

It's not really a documentary given that you paid the makers. https://t.co/G2bpkdbHBj — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 10, 2023

Related: Naga Munchetty sparks row after joking about ‘useless tosser’ Boris Johnson