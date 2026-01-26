Police are looking to speak to a man who put himself between an attacker and three women after they were harassed in London.

The incident took place at around 8am on January 14.

The Met were called to reports of a man trying to sexually assault and rob a group of girls on Camden High Street.

When police reviewed CCTV they saw that a man involved himself in the situation to save the three victims.

This man bravely stepped in to protect three women being harassed in Camden High Street 8am Weds 14 Jan.



Do you recognise him? We want to thank him for his heroic actions – and believe he's a key witness which could assist with our investigation.



📞Call 101 – Ref 01/7057429/26 pic.twitter.com/0jx8LMBJRx — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 26, 2026

Officer Max Pennington said: “This man saw three women being subjected to attention from an intoxicated man that was clearly unwanted. He could have kept on walking, but instead he repeatedly placed himself between the women and the man, putting his safety on the line to do so.

“He didn’t just stop to help, he stayed until he knew the women were safe. He should be proud of his actions.”

The police want to thank him for his actions, however they also wish to speak to him as a key witness in the investigation.

The man is described as white with a short brown beard. He is of average build and was wearing a light cream jacket, a green rucksack, dark trousers and brown shoes.

He also had on a distinctive red beanie hat with a yellow logo.

He stepped in to help just outside Miniso, a shop at the junction of Camden High Street and Inverness Street.