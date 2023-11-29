Singer Peter Andre is set to co-host a new show on GB News throughout December, it has been announced.

The TV star, 50, will present Saturday Morning Live with broadcaster Ellie Costello from 10am to 12 noon from this Saturday.

Andre previously co-hosted three episodes of the show with Costello in May when the pair stood in for Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

Discussing his new role, the Mysterious Girl singer said: “I can’t wait. Ellie and I got on so well in May, and although I was quite nervous because Breakfast is such a tough gig, I really loved it.

“Viewers are really included in GB News programmes, so there’s an intimacy to your relationship with the audience that’s rare in television”, he added.

“I got wonderfully kind feedback from everyone, so it’ll be a joy to join the GB News family throughout Christmas.”

Head of GB News programming Ben Briscoe said: “Peter has proved he’s a natural when it comes to the high demands of anchoring a fast-paced news and current affairs programme.

“He and Ellie have a wonderful rapport and the warmth of that really came across.

“We had lots of viewers ask us to give Peter a more regular gig, so this was an easy decision.”

Saturday Morning Live will replace Mornings with Esther and Phil which ended earlier this month when its co-host, Esther McVey, took up a Cabinet position.

