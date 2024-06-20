A man who spent two years behind bars says he’s been unable to secure a job “because of immigrants” in an interview with Sky News.

Broadcasters visited the key marginal seat of Swindon ahead of the General Election to canvass the opinion of the locals.

The seat is seen as one of the West of England’s key election battlegrounds between the Conservatives and Labour, but it is also a key indicator for how the country votes overall.

In every election since 1983 the Wiltshire town has consistently chosen MPs of the party which ends up in government.

But with the threat of Reform UK on the horizon, there were some notable fringe opinions on display, including from one man who blamed immigrants for taking all the jobs.

Yet the man in question is believed to be Jason Oldacre who spent two years behind bars for molesting a seven-year-old girl and has a history of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

He was also put on the sex offender programme after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Related: Caroline Lucas blasts ‘disgusting’ Tory attack ad