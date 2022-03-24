Hounslow Council is set to revive laws that clamp-down on ‘problematic’ public drinkers, and local legislators are looking to give police officers the power to deal with ‘rowdy and confrontational offenders’ who behave in an anti-social manner.

Boozy nuisances could be hit with £100 by Hounslow Council

The proposals, which were recently discussed by Council representatives, would dish-out £100 fines for people adjudged to be causing a nuisance as a result of drinking alcohol on the street.

Hounslow’s elected officials have stressed that public drinking would still be allowed, but they want to do something to tackle those who harass others while consuming booze in shared spaces.

Open-air venues, such as parks, streets, or highways, will be protected against loutish conduct. Police will also be granted powers to confiscate alcohol from those who don’t have a ‘reasonable excuse’ for consumption.

Public drinking laws: Anti-social drunkards facing clamp-down

Hounslow’s Cabinet Council leader Steve Curran told MyLondon that groups or families ‘could still enjoy their alcohol in green spaces’, and the measures are solely for the purpose of limiting anti-social behaviours in the district.

The Public Space Protection Order reads as follows: