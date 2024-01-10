Finding accommodation in London for under £100 a night can be hard at the best of times, but one Airbnb owner might have the solution… as long as you don’t mind sleeping under canvas.

A listing in Soho’s Chinatown offers tourists the chance to get their heads down for as little as £68 a night, putting them right in the heart of the capital with the bustling Leicester Square just moments away.

Bragging “convenient” digs in a “romantic, memorable place”, the sketchy accommodation is based in an open plan kitchen/ living room, with three tents up for grabs on any given night.

There are also some extra stipulations on guests in the tents which guests should probably be aware of.

Under ‘other things to note’, the Airbnb post says: “The time of shower is arranged only after 10am usually every day”.

Plus, you’ll be watched by surveillance cameras, placed directly above the tents “to protect the luggage and safety” of other guests.

However you will have access to WiFi, a dedicated workspace, air conditioning, a washing machine and a hairdryer, so… every cloud!

