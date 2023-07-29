Lee Anderson has revealed the heartbreaking moment he found out his son was a vegetarian for a GB News segment.
Visibly emotional, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party said his son was a meat eater until he went to university.
But after one semester away at Sheffield University (45 minutes up the road from Anderson’s Ashfield constituency) he came back with long hair, a beard and a distaste for all things meaty.
Anderson filmed the tell-all interview as the Tories crackdown on “rip off” university degrees, which have yet to be specified.
Watch the emotional reveal below: