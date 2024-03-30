Signs of how low GB News is prepared to stoop for viewer numbers were there for all to see this week after Lee Anderson invited controversial YouTuber Pearl Davis onto his show to debate whether women should be allowed to vote.

The former deputy chair of the Conservative Party, who defected to Reform UK after being suspended by Rishi Sunak for comments he made about Sadiq Khan, allowed Davis to go unchallenged on his show as she made several bizarre claims.

Davis, who rose to prominence as part of the online manosphere subculture, was allowed to claim that women “don’t pay taxes” and “don’t do the hard jobs” by Anderson, who retorted that he “couldn’t get away with saying that” and that “women are quite useful for having babies.”

The unbelievable clip comes to light as Reform UK surges in the polls, threatening to split the Tory vote in several key seats.

Watch and weep below: