Led By Donkeys has taken a campaign van to the ITV headquarters to protest their role in screenwashing the reputation of Nigel Farage.

The former UKIP leader is among the contestants in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here after being handed a reported £1.5 million package to appear on the show.

He follows in the footsteps of Matt Hancock, who reached the final three in last year’s show, despite being a serving MP.

ITV is helping Nigel Farage screenwash his reputation. We’ve been to their HQ to tell them who he really is. Watch the vid and the full biopic pic.twitter.com/xlXTwmMZfs — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) November 23, 2023

Speculation has arisen that he is using the show to enhance his chances of becoming the next Tory leader as the party drifts to the right.

On a show broadcast this week he certainly wasn’t shy about discussing the prospect:

Related: Have you been mis-sold an autumn statement?