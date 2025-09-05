Led By Donkeys have given the Daily Mail a handy reminder of the role it has played in the chaos of the last few years.

In the latest stunt from the activist group, they put up billboards of Daily Mail headlines along a busy road, showing the paper’s flip-flopping support for the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, Liz Truss.

This comes amid the paper’s growing support for Nigel Farage and Reform, who welcomed esteem political talent Nadine Dorries to their ranks on the eve of their party conference in Birmingham.

The first billboard shows how on August 3rd, the Mail endorsed Truss in the Tory leadership race, saying she had the “boldness, vision and strength of conviction to build on what Boris began.”

Just 80 days later, the publication’s front page led with a line from a Sarah Vine column which labelled Truss a “disastrous dalliance.

A bit further down the road, Led By Donkeys plastered two more Mail front pages praising Truss and her catastrophic mini-budget, reminding everyone that the paper had hailed it as a “true Tory budget.”

The final billboard delivered a simple message: “The Daily Mail makes its readers poorer.”

Sharing the stunt on social media, Led By Donkeys wrote: “Daily Mail say today we need Farage and Reform to save the country. A reminder of the role the Mail played in getting us into this mess.”