Led By Donkeys have carried out a powerful protest outside Labour HQ, objecting to the government supplying weapons to Israel.

The activist group displayed a huge picture of Jabaliya camp in Gaza outside the party headquarters of Labour on Tuesday morning. The image featured the words “protesting this isn’t terrorism”, in reference to the government’s recent decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

Sharing pictures of the protest on social media, the group said: “A genocide is happening, but the Labour government is supplying weapons, intelligence and diplomatic cover to the perpetrator. Protesting this is not terrorism.”

The protest comes the day after the UK Foreign Office released a statement signed by 25 other nations calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

The countries said the suffering of civilians in Gaza has “reached new depths” and condemned Israel for “the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food.”

It continued: “It is horrifying that over 800 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid.

“The Israeli government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law.”

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Israel’s ground offensive in central Gaza had compromised its aid efforts in the area.

The WHO accused Israeli forces of attacking a building housing its staff and their families in the city of Deir al-Balah, along with attacking and destroying its main warehouse.

The UN agency said in a statement on Monday that it condemned “in the strongest terms” attacks on its facilities.