Tory MP Kit Malthouse has condemned foreign secretary David Lammy for his and the government’s complicity in Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

In an extraordinary moment in the House of Commons, Malthouse said he was ‘beyond words’ at Lammy’s inaction towards Israel.

He told the Labour minister this amounted to ‘complicity’ in what Israel was doing in Gaza.

The North West Hampshire MP then asked Lammy if he could not see that his ‘inaction and cowardice’ meant he may ‘end up at the Hague.’

Malthouse finished with an impassioned plea to the Labour backbenchers to get their party leadership to change their stance on Israel.

In response to Malthouse, Lammy said he understood the MP’s “fury” but that “it demeans his argument when he personalises it in the way that he does.”

“It’s unbecoming and not something that the house expects, particularly of more senior members,” he added.

Earlier this year, Malthouse organised a letter to Keir Starmer calling for the UK to immediately recognise Palestine as a state.

The letter, which was signed by more than a dozen Tories, said that “recognising Palestine would affirm our nation’s commitment to upholding the principles of justice, self-determination and equal rights.”

It continued: “This would send a clear message that Britain stands against indefinite occupation and supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations.”