The UK government has offered dozens of Rwandans refuge in the UK after they were deemed to be unsafe in their home country, new figures have shown.

With ministers locked in a bitter court battle to salvage their controversial deportation scheme, official data obtained by the Mirror shows over 40 Rwandans have applied for asylum in the UK since 2020, casting doubts over it being a “safe third country”.

The UK is believed to have already paid Rwanda £140 million under a deal that would see it accommodate asylum seekers who have made their way to the UK via illegal means (no legal routes currently exist).

But no planes have yet got off the ground after the Court of Appeal ruled the scheme to be unlawful.

The plan has also had cold water poured over it after it was revealed 29 decisions have been made on Rwandan claimants since the start of 2020.

Of these 14 people were granted protection, while 10 were refused. A further five applications were withdrawn.

Thom Brooks, of the University of Durham, told The Mirror: “While we are told Rwanda is safe for all, the Home Office recognises that it is not safe for all Rwandans. It is unclear how Rwanda can be safe for all from any country if not safe for every Rwandan.”

Prof Brooks said the stakes are high for Sunak as the Supreme Court weighs up whether the scheme is legal and whether Rwanda is safe.

He said: “If the policy is found unlawful by the UK’s top judges, the Tories are left without any plan to stop the boats except use of empty barges at extortionate cost to taxpayers – and mark a new low for 13 years of ineptitude on immigration.”

