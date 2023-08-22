A staggering 79 per cent of people experienced stress in the workplace in 2020. The causes were varied, but included long hours, difficult colleagues and financial stress. Smaller but no less significant incidents, known as microstressors, can also be a contributing factor for those struggling in the workplace.

When isolated, as their name suggests, microstresses may appear to have a minor impact on our overall well being, but this does not mean that they don’t take a toll on your mind and body.

According to the Harvard Business Review, microstresses are caused by difficult moments at work. We may register these as a bump in the road that we overcome almost as quickly, and so we barely recognise anything has happened.

This can take the form of an uncomfortable meeting with a boss, an unaddressed work issue, or a worrying message from a family member. Whatever it may be, these microstresses can accumulate to cause larger issues in your life, which is why it’s important to address these issues early on.

So what can you do to help manage your microstresses?

The first step is realising what these microstresses are, and identifying where they come from. Once you’re clear on what and how they are impacting you, it’s easier to work towards preventing them.

This may be communicating with your boss about the issues that are impacting your work, discussing ways that these can be resolved, and working towards implementing these changes in your job.

Changes to your lifestyle outside of work can also help with finding a balance when it comes to dealing with your microstresses. Yoga and meditation have both been known to lower stress levels, but you may notice the difference from a daily walk or taking up a hobby that you enjoy.

If these changes aren’t helping your work life, and you’re still feeling the impact, it might be time to consider a change of job. The London Economic Job Board has ample opportunities across many sectors that might support this.

Financial Operations Analyst, Monzo, Cardiff

Monzo is looking for a Financial Operations Analyst for its Cardiff offices. This role will suit someone who has experience in accounts payable and receivable functions, thrives in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment, loves the challenge of learning new stuff and enjoys getting stuck in. As a financial operations analyst, you will be responsible for processing multi-currency invoices across UK and US subsidiaries, preparing weekly payment runs, keeping the company’s process documentation up to date and documenting new processes and controls. Your role will also include working on VAT reporting and processes, running ad-hoc reports for Monzo’s stakeholders across finance, preparing aged creditor and debtor reports, and identifying any issues. If you are someone who has a great eye for detail and delights in investigating and solving any issues for people then this role might be for you. See all the requirements here.

People Operations Coordinator, Octopus Energy, London

Octopus Energy is looking for a People Operations Coordinator for its London team as it looks to continue to bring affordable, green energy to the world. The role focuses on maintaining an outstanding customer experience through the post-offer stage right through to someone’s first day at Octopus Energy through the automated onboarding journey. You will be responsible for working closely with recruiters to ensure an incredible candidate experience, as well as being the first point of contact for the candidate for questions that arise. You will be responsible for drafting and sending employee contracts, creating employee profiles on the company system and upholding the company’s data accuracy for new hires. This job is for you if you have a love for enhancing people’s experience, you have exceptional written and verbal communication skills, and impeccable attention to detail. For more details on this role see here.

Business Development Manager – Enterprise Insights, Improbable, London

Improbable is looking for a Business Development Manager for its newly formed Enterprise Insights business unit. Enterprise metaverses break down the organisational and technical siloes that have meant digital twins have not been fully exploitable by the broader business. A key part to your role places focus on identifying new business opportunities within the enterprise metaverse, establishing relationships with key stakeholders and driving the sales of digital twin solutions within the supply chain market. As an integral part of the company you will develop and implement effective sales strategies, build and maintain relationships with key decision-makers and conduct market research to identify new business trends and customer needs as well as leading negotiations to close and seal deals within the chain market. This job may be suited to you if you have excellent communication, presentation and negotiation skills, have the ability to build and maintain key relationships. The role is based in London but hybrid and remote working are optional. See more information on this role here.

For more inspiration on your next career move, check out The London Economic Job Board