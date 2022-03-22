An LBC caller has called on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to donate the proceeds of her yet-to-be-commissioned ‘Hollywood blockbuster’ to charity in a bizarre rant this morning.

The caller accused the British-Iranian mother, who was recently released after being detained in prison for six years, of orchestrating a “politically orientated” attack on the government, who she said had failed her on multiple occasions.

Speaking in public for the first time at a press conference following her release from detention, she said she had seen five foreign secretaries over the course of six years, adding: “That is unprecedented given the politics of the UK. I love you Richard, respect whatever you believe, but I was told many, many times that ‘Oh we’re going to get you home’.

“That never happened.”

She’s absolutely right that it took too long to bring her home. I tried my best – as did other foreign secretaries – but if trying our best took six years then we must be honest and say the problem should have been solved earlier. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 22, 2022

A caller on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show suggested Zaghari-Ratcliffe should be more grateful for the role the British state played in getting her released.

Here’s what he had to say:

This caller accuses Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe of being 'very politically orientated' and says she should give any money from a film or book deal to charity.



Do you agree with him?

