Laurence Fox performed the Haka during cross-examination at the High Court, it has been revealed.

The actor-turned-politician lost a High Court libel battle with two people he referred to as paedophiles on social media on Monday.

He was sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal over a row on Twitter, now known as X, in October 2020.

Fox called Blake and the former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, whose real name is Colin Seymour, “paedophiles” in an exchange about a decision by Sainsbury’s to mark Black History Month.

The Reclaim Party founder – who said at the time that he would boycott the supermarket – counter-sued the pair and broadcaster Nicola Thorp over tweets accusing him of racism.

It has since been revealed he used the N-word during his defence and claimed that there were contexts in which the phrase “I hate black people” was not racist, saying:

“If a man is just released from a Ugandan jail where he’s been gang-raped by several men and he walks out and goes: ‘I hate black people’, it’s a sort of understandable response.

And if that wasn’t unhinged enough, he also performed the Haka in the box… twice!

Related: Laurence Fox suing man who called him ‘racist’ on social media