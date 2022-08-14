It’s been almost two-and-a-half years since Sir Keir Starmer was elected to lead the Labour Party. However, his tenure has been far from straightforward. The senior politician hasn’t quite managed to unite the left – and some members of the electorate are getting frustrated.

Who will eventually replace Keir Starmer as next Labour leader?

Serving as Boris Johnson’s opposite number in Parliament, Starmer arguably couldn’t have picked a better PM to pit his wits against. But there’s no getting away from the fact that many Labour voters aren’t happy with the man likely to lead the party into the next General Election.

With rumblings of discontent present, the bookies have smelt blood. Their list of candidates for ‘next Labour leader’ is extensive – but there are now FIVE front-runners to replace Starmer, as and when he vacates the role…

Next Labour leader odds: Clear favourites emerge…

The heavy favourite is Andy Burnham. The current Mayor of Greater Manchester is as short as 11/4 with some bookmakers to become Labour’s leading man at some point in the near future. He would, however, have to be elected as an MP before being appointed to the top job.

Of all the current MPs, Wes Streeting comes out of top. The Shadow Health Secretary – who has gained popularity through his forthright views and clear communication style – can be backed at 5/1, making him the second favourite overall.

Leeds MP and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is also amongst the runaway cohort, and she is fancied at 6/1 to become Labour’s first female leader. However, her status as ‘third-favourite’ is shared with another prominent figure…

Front-runners, the chasing pack, and rank outsiders

Lisa Nandy has also been priced at 6/1 to replace Keir Starmer. The tough-talking northener featured in the 2020 leadership race, and the Wigan MP currently serves as the Shadow Secretary for levelling up. Our fifth and final frontrunner, meanwhile, is hidden in plain sight.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Deputy Leader and Starmer’s right-hand woman, is valued at 7/1 to fill Sir Keir’s shoes. There’s not much to separate the top five – but there is clear daylight between these candidates and the rest of the field…

Andy Burnham: 11/4

Wes Streeting: 5/1

Rachel Reeves: 6/1

Lisa Nandy: 6/1

Angela Rayner: 7/1

Yvette Cooper: 10/1

Bridget Phillipson: 16/1

Rosena Allin-Khan: 25/1

Jeremy Corbyn: 100/1

Diane Abbott: 150/1

All prices provided by Oddschecker