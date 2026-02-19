King Charles has issued a statement.

Thames Valley Police issued a statement saying officers have arrested “a man in his sixties from Norfolk” on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police also confirmed they are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

They added they won’t be naming the man “as per national guidance” and stressed the case is now active, warning that care should be taken with publication to avoid contempt issues.

An Assistant Chief Constable said the force had carried out a “thorough assessment” and has now opened an investigation into the allegation, promising updates “at the appropriate time”.

While the police statement doesn’t name anyone, the BBC and other major outlets are reporting that the arrested man is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly the Duke of York.

Reports also note it happened on 19 February, his 66th birthday.

The King has issued a statement after the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, saying: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.”