A YouGov poll has revealed the stark picture of the fall out surrounding Brexit, with just 12 per cent of Brits believing that the UK’s exit from the European Union has gone well.

The figure exposes the growing dissatisfaction with the state of Brexit nearly three years after the transition period ended.

Just one in ten Brits now say the exit has gone ‘fairly well’, while only two per cent state it has gone ‘very well’.

12% of Brits think Brexit has gone well.



So, why has public sentiment shifted so drastically?

One of the key reasons is the economic linked directly to Brexit.

The UK has faced significant challenges, including trade disruptions, staff shortages, and rising living costs.

The shortage of lorry drivers and staff in sectors like hospitality has caused visible strain on supply chains, resulting in issues like food shortages. Businesses, particularly those that relied heavily on EU markets, have struggled with new regulations and barriers, dampening the optimism once associated with the potential for global trade deals.

Furthermore, many people have expressed regret, or “Bregret,” as the consequences of leaving the EU have become clearer.

From falling export levels to rising costs of goods, the promises of greater sovereignty and control appear overshadowed by tangible economic difficulties.

The political landscape hasn’t helped either, with successive governments failing to ease post-Brexit tensions, particularly around Northern Ireland, immigration, and trade policies.

The poll reflects a growing recognition that Brexit has not delivered the prosperity once promised. As Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, recently suggested, the “direction of travel” for the UK might even lead back towards the EU in the future, particularly as younger generations—less attached to the ideological divides of 2016—come of age​.

Ultimately, the poll results show that for most Brits, the reality of Brexit has not lived up to expectations, and with only a small fraction still believing in its success, the country may need to reconsider its long-term relationship with Europe.

