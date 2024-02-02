James O’Brien has reacted to fresh revelations concerning the hilarious downfall of one of Britain’s loudest fringe parties.

The LBC presenter broke into fits of laughter after it was reported that a Volvo XC90, a Christmas card and a MacBook all played a part in the right-wing populist party losing its only MP in Andrew Bridgen.

According to an insider, Fox had a “woeful” work ethic which involved him strolling in late every day at 11am, then proceeding to go for a long lunch at 12.30, followed by a nap at 2pm because he was so worn out.

But, as it transpired, having Fox in Reclaim HQ often turned out to be more trouble than it’s worth.

“The man’s a nutter, he’s a walking dangerous ego”, the source said.

“When Laurence was there it turned into a smoked-filled ego w***fest”, with frequent clashes with the now-former Deputy leader Martin Daubney.

Fox also refused to travel to Leicestershire to campaign for their party’s only MP because he didn’t see it as a “sexy seat”, which is when his relationship with Bridgen soured.

Matters were made considerably worse when Bridgen’s official Christmas card to constituents in North West Leicestershire contained a significant spelling error – with regards to his own name. Voters were wished a Merry Christmas from one Andrew ‘Brigden’.

But the straw that broke the camel’s back was a Volvo XC90.

The vehicle, which is a company car, had Laurence Fox as its primary driver but was lent to Andrew Bridgen for a few days to complete constituency work.

According to an insider, Laurence Fox got “bored” and wanted to use the car earlier than agreed to drive a Christmas tree to his personal address. When Mr Bridgen refused, his party’s leader threatened to involve the police.

– Didn't see Leicester as a 'sexy' seat.

– Misspelt Andrew Bridgen's name in Christmas card.

– 'Stole' a Macbook from a junior staffer.



LBC's @henryriley1 has @mrjamesob in stitches with his exclusive insight on the plethora of problems facing Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party. pic.twitter.com/Yr32V7595k — LBC (@LBC) February 2, 2024

