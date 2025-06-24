Israel has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire between the two nations, promising they will “respond forcefully.”

On Monday night, US president Donald Trump announced Israel and Iran had agreed a ceasefire following 12 days of deadly attacks between the two nations.

But just hours after the ceasefire came into effect, Israel’s defence minister has accused Iran of violating it, the BBC reports.

The Israeli military claimed it had identified missiles launched from Iran towards Israel.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Israel Katz said he had ordered the Israel Defense Forces to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran”.

Meanwhile, Israel’s far-right finance minister wrote in a post on X that “Tehran will shake.”

Responding to the accusations, Iranian state media said Iran denies reports that it fired a missile at Israel after the ceasefire began.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned “any further aggression will be met with a decisive, firm, and timely response by Iran.”