Images of proud patriots painting a Danish flag on an English roundabout have gone viral online.

Roundabouts have been at the centre of political discourse in the UK of recent days as more and more ‘patriots’ take to the streets to paint English flags on small roundabouts.

While many believe this to be a show of pride in the nation, ultimately councils are seeing it as a form of vandalism, much like graffiti.

Now, in a recent attempt to show some national pride, a couple of proud Englishmen may have skipped geography lessons as they painted a Danish flag on a roundabout in Walsall, instead of an English one.

The pair were seen masked up in St George’s cross themed balaclavas wielding paint rollers and buckets of paint in hand.

They are believed to be behind a St George’s cross painted on a mini-roundabout in Bentley and also on a zebra crossing in the Willenhall area.

‘The Vikings are coming!’ Credit: SWNS

Many found the funny side of their botched roundabout job as someone shared a video of the moment captioned: “The Vikings are coming!”.

One person said: “Give them a medal!”

Meanwhile another wrote: “So proud can’t even show their face. Britain at its finest.”

Finally one person pointed out: “It’s taxpayers’ money which will be used to clear this up.. What is the point, absolute idiots.”