The government’s reluctance to roll out its ‘Plan B’ has been heavily criticised as Covid cases in the UK continue to soar.
In a press conference held yesterday, health secretary Sajid Javid said Covid cases could reach up to 100,000 a day this winter.
‘Wilful negligence’
The government’s plans to prevent more deaths and hospital admissions has been described as ‘wilful negligence’ by the British Medical Association, with concerns growing over the NHS becoming overwhelmed in the lead up to Christmas.
Following Sajid Javid’s press conference, a great number of social media users have criticised Boris Johnson’s government for failing to properly acknowledge concerns over rising cases, with discussions of another lockdown potentially on the horizon.
There’s also been plenty of talk of how the government were slow to implement lockdowns last year.
‘The worst failing in public health in modern history’
Author Emma Kennedy tweeted: “Remember 6 weeks from now when they bring in mandatory masks, working from home and vaccine passports that they could be introducing at least two of those now. They’ve overseen the worst failing in public health in modern history. What are they going for? The all time record?”
James Felton added: “I see we’re in the phase where cases are through the roof and SAGE and experts are calling for extra measures. Hold tight everybody, just a few more months till “well we can all see things in hindsight”.”
While Ian Dunt wrote: “What’s that point of having a Plan B if you refuse to use it once Plan A goes to shit.”
Reactions
Reactions elsewhere were similarly fierce.
Here’s what people had to say:
