The government’s reluctance to roll out its ‘Plan B’ has been heavily criticised as Covid cases in the UK continue to soar.

In a press conference held yesterday, health secretary Sajid Javid said Covid cases could reach up to 100,000 a day this winter.

‘Wilful negligence’

The government’s plans to prevent more deaths and hospital admissions has been described as ‘wilful negligence’ by the British Medical Association, with concerns growing over the NHS becoming overwhelmed in the lead up to Christmas.

Following Sajid Javid’s press conference, a great number of social media users have criticised Boris Johnson’s government for failing to properly acknowledge concerns over rising cases, with discussions of another lockdown potentially on the horizon.

There’s also been plenty of talk of how the government were slow to implement lockdowns last year.

‘The worst failing in public health in modern history’

Author Emma Kennedy tweeted: “Remember 6 weeks from now when they bring in mandatory masks, working from home and vaccine passports that they could be introducing at least two of those now. They’ve overseen the worst failing in public health in modern history. What are they going for? The all time record?”

James Felton added: “I see we’re in the phase where cases are through the roof and SAGE and experts are calling for extra measures. Hold tight everybody, just a few more months till “well we can all see things in hindsight”.”

While Ian Dunt wrote: “What’s that point of having a Plan B if you refuse to use it once Plan A goes to shit.”

Reactions

Reactions elsewhere were similarly fierce.

Here’s what people had to say:

Pretending that Covid was over was a cunning plan with one rather obvious flaw… — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 18, 2021

We are in a country where ministers priorities are “protecting” us from 60 migrants arriving on a dinghy rather than protecting the 200 of us likely to die from COVID each day. It’s utterly absurd. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) October 20, 2021

the most depressing bit of season 3 of Covid UK is when the exact same disaster happens all over again and Boris Johnson starts shouting Captain Hindsight and his polling goes up to 84% — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 19, 2021

Scientists: "Things are going to get worse"

The government: "We agree"

Scientists: "Shall we do something?"

The government: "What?"

Scientists: "Shall we do something about it?"

The government: "Oh absolutely fucking not" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 20, 2021

There were 229,000 new cases of coronavirus in the world yesterday. The UK provided 20% of them. 1 in 5 of the new cases in the whole world was on our little island. — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) October 18, 2021

Before we talk about Plan B can we please acknowledge Plan A for what it actually is?



Stick fingers in ears, hum loudly, and deploy the tried and tested UK pandemic tactic of bumbling, buffooning denial. — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) October 20, 2021

"There are things the public can do. If you are in a crowded place, wear that face mask. It makes a difference, it really does." pic.twitter.com/GPH4KBhYA6 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 20, 2021

Government to the public: we don’t think you should wear masks, but do please wear masks. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) October 20, 2021

‘There are many things we can all do..like wearing face coverings in crowded or close spaces..’

-Sajid Javid



Er… pic.twitter.com/O6jhoD98UO — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) October 20, 2021

We now go live to the UK Government covid briefing. pic.twitter.com/6mU3EzAFVn — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) October 20, 2021

hi I'm sajid javid and I do absolutely nothing for a living pic.twitter.com/6l4OTWmPUA — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 20, 2021

Sajid Javid announcing we’re going to get out of this mess with the same zero restrictions that got us in here pic.twitter.com/RkxtqAB6pq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2021

