An interview with Ghislaine Maxwell from her prison in Florida will air on TalkTV tonight.

The British socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $750,000 (£604,000) for helping sex offender and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls in June 2022.

In the new special, titled Ghislaine Behind Bars, Jeremy Kyle interviews Maxwell on topics including Epstein – who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 – and their mutual friend, Prince Andrew.

Kyle is claiming the interview is the first one Maxwell has done from prison, but it’s not. Maxwell gave an interview to Israeli-American documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak in October.

Here’s the first trailer from the interview:

Don't miss Jeremy Kyle's EXCLUSIVE interview with Ghislaine Maxwell for the first time from inside prison.



Speaking on a Jeremy Kyle Live special on Monday at 7pm, Maxwell talks about Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth II. @JKyleOfficial | #GhislaineTalkTV pic.twitter.com/ZJngDnqQAy — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 19, 2023

And all the subsequent clips:

“I feel completely divorced from the person that people reference and talk about.”



EXCLUSIVE: In her first interview since going to jail, Ghislaine Maxwell says she can’t relate to the person the media portray her as.



Monday at 7pm on Talk TV.@JKyleOfficial | #GhislaineTalkTV pic.twitter.com/zDk9v9QpbH — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 22, 2023

“I don’t believe it’s real for a second.”



EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell claims the photo of Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew is fake.



Don't miss Ghislaine Behind Bars with Jeremy Kyle. Monday at 7pm on TalkTV.@JKyleOfficial | @TalkTV | #GhislaineTalkTV pic.twitter.com/UJ2OyyBklp — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 22, 2023

“They should take their disappointment and upset out on authorities that allowed it to happen.”



EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell reveals she hopes victims of Jeffrey Epstein find “closure”.



Ghislaine Behind Bars. Watch tonight at 7pm on @TalkTV@JKyleOfficial | #GhislaineTalkTV pic.twitter.com/DUrGznErFd — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 23, 2023

Related: Prince Andrew ‘seeks sex abuse u-turn’ – and an APOLOGY from alleged victim