An interview with Ghislaine Maxwell from her prison in Florida will air on TalkTV tonight.
The British socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $750,000 (£604,000) for helping sex offender and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls in June 2022.
In the new special, titled Ghislaine Behind Bars, Jeremy Kyle interviews Maxwell on topics including Epstein – who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 – and their mutual friend, Prince Andrew.
Kyle is claiming the interview is the first one Maxwell has done from prison, but it’s not. Maxwell gave an interview to Israeli-American documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak in October.
Here’s the first trailer from the interview:
And all the subsequent clips:
