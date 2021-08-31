Geronimo the alpaca has been euthanised, the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed.

The animal was taken from the farm where he lives by Government vets – supported by a heavy police escort – on Tuesday morning.

Avon and Somerset Police officers attended the site in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire shortly before 11am alongside three people dressed in blue overalls, masks and goggles.

🚨 | NEW: The Police arresting the Alpaca



pic.twitter.com/7OErBizuSR — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 31, 2021

Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and a destruction warrant has been ordered for the animal, although owner Helen Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives.

After around 20 minutes the black alpaca was rounded up as other alpacas watched on from a nearby field, before being loaded into a trailer, which then left the scene.

The force later confirmed it was supporting the Animal and Plant Health Agency in executing a court warrant.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Defra confirmed that Geronimo had been “euthanised” as a “necessary measure to control the spread of bovine tuberculosis”.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease.

“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided, but we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimise spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country.

“Not only is this essential to protect the livelihoods of our farming industry and rural communities, but it is also necessary avoid more TB cases in humans.”

Geronimo the alpaca is led away by Defra officials with a heavy police escort. Photo by @TomWrenPhoto pic.twitter.com/jG60wGsU7t — Jon Mills (@jonmillsphoto) August 31, 2021

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We can confirm officers are in attendance at a farm in the Wickwar area of South Gloucestershire this morning to support the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), who are executing a court warrant.

“We’ll always support our partner agencies to carry out their lawful duties and our role is to prevent a breach of the peace and to ensure public safety is protected.”

The destruction warrant is valid until September 4 and Macdonald wants the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to allow Geronimo to be tested for a third time or let him live to aid research into the disease.

SWNS

SWNS

Related: The Sun pays damages to Ben Stokes over ‘immoral’ family tragedy story