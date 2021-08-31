Geronimo the alpaca has been euthanised, the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed.
The animal was taken from the farm where he lives by Government vets – supported by a heavy police escort – on Tuesday morning.
Avon and Somerset Police officers attended the site in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire shortly before 11am alongside three people dressed in blue overalls, masks and goggles.
🚨 | NEW: The Police arresting the Alpaca— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 31, 2021
pic.twitter.com/7OErBizuSR
Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and a destruction warrant has been ordered for the animal, although owner Helen Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives.
After around 20 minutes the black alpaca was rounded up as other alpacas watched on from a nearby field, before being loaded into a trailer, which then left the scene.
The force later confirmed it was supporting the Animal and Plant Health Agency in executing a court warrant.
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Defra confirmed that Geronimo had been “euthanised” as a “necessary measure to control the spread of bovine tuberculosis”.
Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease.
“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided, but we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimise spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country.
“Not only is this essential to protect the livelihoods of our farming industry and rural communities, but it is also necessary avoid more TB cases in humans.”
Geronimo the alpaca is led away by Defra officials with a heavy police escort. Photo by @TomWrenPhoto pic.twitter.com/jG60wGsU7t— Jon Mills (@jonmillsphoto) August 31, 2021
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We can confirm officers are in attendance at a farm in the Wickwar area of South Gloucestershire this morning to support the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), who are executing a court warrant.
“We’ll always support our partner agencies to carry out their lawful duties and our role is to prevent a breach of the peace and to ensure public safety is protected.”
The destruction warrant is valid until September 4 and Macdonald wants the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to allow Geronimo to be tested for a third time or let him live to aid research into the disease.
Related: The Sun pays damages to Ben Stokes over ‘immoral’ family tragedy story
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .