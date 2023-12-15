Final voting figures for the 2023 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here final shows Nigel Farage wasn’t even close to beating the eventual winner Sam Thompson.

In results that reflect his seven failed attempts at becoming an MP, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader was shown to be way off the pace as Sam Thompson became the eventual winner following almost four gruelling weeks Down Under.

The TV star was crowned King of the Jungle ahead of former professional boxer Tony Bellew, who said Sam had become like his fifth child during their time together.

ITV has now released the numbers from the night – with Sam taking 43.35 per cent of the public vote, Tony 30.87 per cent and Farage 25.78 per cent.

Sam was then announced as the winner after securing 56.6 per cent of the vote with Tony coming second with 43.4 per cent.

It has since been reported that 3.6 million fewer people viewers watched this year’s final compared to last year’s.

Farage appeared on GMB shortly after the final with hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

Ed mocked his bad fortune and drew comparisons between him and Matt Hancock, who also finished third on his own I’m A Celeb stint last year.

He said: “Of course, Matt Hancock has been thrown out of the Conservative Party, he’s lost the Conservative whip. He’s leaving politics, what we all want to know 30 years on is are you seeking to use your I’m A Celebrity journey in order to rejoin the Conservatives and maybe finally get into the UK Parliament, because you’ve tried lots of times before?”

Farage replied: “I’ve tried lots of times before, you’re quite right! I also won two national elections in European elections, leading two different parties. Nobody in history has ever done before? So I can do a little bit less of that sort of commentary! Look, I’ve literally just come out of the jungle, I have had a shave, I got changed!”

Farage then snapped “Well yes, if you poke me with a stick, I’ll poke back don’t worry about that!”after being accused of being “touchy”. The ITV host replied: “Look, I’m really sorry about the Matt Hancock thing, really sorry!”, adding: “How dare I say you’ve lost seven elections!”

