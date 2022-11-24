The father of Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich says he praised his son for violent behaviour from a young age.

Aaron Brink, a former porn actor and MMA fighter, told CBS8 he received a call on Sunday night from his child’s public defender to say he was under arrest for the mass shooting.

He said at first he was relieved to hear his son wasn’t gay, before explaining why he might have violent tendencies.

“They started telling me about the incident, a shooting involving multiple people,” Brink said in an interview.

“And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I said, ‘God, is he gay?’ I got scared, ‘S***, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, ‘Phhhewww…’”

He told CBS8 his family were Mormon, adding: “We don’t do gay.”

The father said that while he holds anti-gay views, there’s no excuse for his child allegedly shooting people in an LGTBQ+ club.

But he did say he “praised him for violent behavior really early” because “you’ll get immediate results.”

He then went on to praise the Colorado shooter’s grandpa, a MAGA Republican politician named Randy Voepel who supported the January 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/LAxevQwKDF — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 23, 2022

