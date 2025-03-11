A farmer has claimed he is facing a “£40,000,000 tax bill”, sparking bemusement online.

One of the Labour’s most publicised policies since coming into power has been its plans to remove the inheritance tax exemption on some farms.

In her budget last October, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that inheritance tax would apply to agricultural assets worth more than £1 million from April 2026.



Since then, there has been widespread outrage from some farmers, with varying claims about how much the policy will affect farmers and the farming industry.

However, this has to be one of the most ludicrous of the lot.

In an interview with sweary Tory minister Dame Andrea Jenkyn, one farmer claimed he is facing a tax bill of £40m.

A £40,000,000 fucking tax bill 😂😂



Piss off. https://t.co/yLBaTBTqyg — Jake 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ToryWipeout) March 10, 2025

It wasn’t long before people worked out that if this £40m figure was true, then that means the farmer in question owns farm land with a value in the region of £200m.

This wouldn’t really make him your average farmer, would it?

So approx 20k acres 8k hectares, average English farm size farm size is 88 hectares. Definitely not your average farm I suspect. — steve c (@Stevecau1) March 10, 2025

Agricultural land is not as valuable, pounds and pence, as land that you can or could build on.



This must be one hell of a big farm as £40m is only 20% of the value of that land = The farm land value must therefore be £200,000,000.



REALLY??? — Mike Bridges (@WeCopyYouDown) March 10, 2025

So that person/farm is saving £40,000,000, they should think themselves lucky, I think they should pay £80,000,000, full whack.



That is a farm worth £200,000,000, really? sure that is not a hereditary Lord? Or a landowner avoiding tax, still getting away with £40,000,000 — Richard 🇺🇦🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈💚🇪🇺 #RejoinEU #FBPE #FBR (@rwrjbb) March 10, 2025

The inheritance pre-tax would have to be over £200,000,000.



That “cash poor” farmer would only get to keep £160,000,000.



That’s not an average farmer by any stretch of the imagination. — Martin (he/him) (@LowGradeEvil) March 10, 2025

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20 per cent – half the usual rate.

The Treasury says it expects 500 estates to be affected by the changes each year, given that there were a total of 462 inherited farms valued above £1 million in 2021-22, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Under the new rules, those 462 farms would be affected by the 20 per cent inheritance tax on any value above £1 million (not on the whole value). The normal rate of inheritance tax is 40 per cent.

