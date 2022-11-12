Ken Klippenstein has been keeping a track of the outpouring of fake news.

Others have been posing as businesses, political organisations and political figures.

People have immediately used that ability to post fake news, with some directed at Elon Musk himself .

The social media platform started allowing any user to sign up for its blue-tick verification badge earlier this month by signing up to its Twitter Blue subscription service and paying a monthly fee.

Twitter’s decision to sell verification for $8 continues to backfire in the most spectacular way.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .