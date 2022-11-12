Twitter’s decision to sell verification for $8 continues to backfire in the most spectacular way.
The social media platform started allowing any user to sign up for its blue-tick verification badge earlier this month by signing up to its Twitter Blue subscription service and paying a monthly fee.
People have immediately used that ability to post fake news, with some directed at Elon Musk himself.
Others have been posing as businesses, political organisations and political figures.
Ken Klippenstein has been keeping a track of the outpouring of fake news.
Here’s a small sample:
