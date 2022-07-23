Fervant Leave-backers the Daily Express say Britain is becoming the “laughing stock of Europe” thanks to queues at the port of Dover.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday – one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.

Travellers have been warned to expect similar delays over the weekend and into next week, with a critical emergency being declared by the port.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has blamed a lack of staffing by the French at the border, but resurfaced documents from 2020 show that the Cabinet Office rejected a £33 million proposal to double passport booths at Dover.

The Express also seemed to have been given a sobering wake-up as they declared Britain the “laughing stock of Europe” in the wake of the disruption.

“Britons are now faced with the reality of travel post-Brexit, as more checks need to be carried out [at the border]”, the Brexit-backing newspaper said.

According to one person quoted in the newspaper, they had been forced to sell their property in France on the back of the chaos.

Brian Jackson said: “We had property in France and travelled there 6 times a year. It was lovely. Since Brexit. Chaos with the travel and paperwork. Sold up and now stay in UK.”

Oh well….

'Laughing stock of Europe!' Travel chaos as every passport must be stamped due to Brexithttps://t.co/mvcNOzLMMH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 22, 2022

