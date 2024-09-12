A bag of Cheetos dropped in the Carlsbad Caverns is being described as a “world-changing” event by rangers at the US National Park.

The parks in southern New Mexico are home to tiny microbes and insects that thrive in the specialized subterranean environment.

Dispensed litter, which was dropped at some point in July, has triggered the growth of mould on the cavern floor and on nearby formations, which according to AP reports is potentially a really big deal.

“To the ecosystem of the cave it had a huge impact,” the park noted in a social media post, explaining that cave crickets, mites, spiders and flies soon organized to eat and disperse the foreign mess, essentially spreading the contamination.

After the bag was discovered, cave specialists at the park settled on the best way to clean it up.

A bag of Cheetos gets dropped and left on the floor. Seems inconsequential, right?



Hardly.



Rangers at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico describe it as a “world-changing” event for the tiny microbes and insects that call this environment home. https://t.co/sD0ieSFJ82 — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) September 12, 2024

Most of the mess was scooped up, and a toothbrush was used to remove rings of mold and fungi that had spread to nearby cave formations.

Robert Melnick, professor emeritus at the University of Oregon, has been studying the cultural landscape of Carlsbad Caverns, including features like a historic wooden staircase that has become another breeding ground for exotic mold and fungi.

He and his team submitted a report to the park this week that details those resources and makes recommendations for how the park can manage discarded litter into the future.

The balancing act for park managers at Carlsbad and elsewhere, Melnick said, is meeting the dual mandate of preserving and protecting landscapes while also making them accessible.

“I don’t quite know how you would monitor it except to constantly remind people that the underground, the caves are a very, very sensitive natural environment,” he said.

Pleas to treat the caverns with respect are plastered on signs throughout the park, rangers give orientations to visitors before they go underground, and reminders of the do’s and don’ts are printed on the back of each ticket stub.

But sometimes there is a disconnect between awareness and personal responsibility, said JD Tanner, director of education and training at Leave No Trace.

Many people may be aware of the need to “keep it pristine,” but Tanner said the message doesn’t always translate into action or there is a lack of understanding that small actions — even leaving a piece of trash — can have irreversible damage in a fragile ecosystem.

“If someone doesn’t feel a personal stake in the preservation of these environments, they may not take the rules seriously,” Tanner said.

