Emma Watson is set to return to Oxford University for her second stint this year.

The actress enrolled in a Master’s course in Creative Writing from September.

She returns ten years after she completed her first degree.

In the years in between Watson has pursued an A-lister acting career, but she recently took the decision to step back from the profession.

Speaking to the Financial Times in a recent interview, she said:

“I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged.

“The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’

“It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

Watson went on to lament that she didn’t “have a voice”, when being interviewed.

“I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say,” she said.

