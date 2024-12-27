Elon Musk has confirmed that his $1 billion offer to rename Wikipedia “still stands” as the Tesla billionaire engaged in a high-profile feud with the online encyclopedia.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), which he owns, Musk decried a graph shared by another user from the encyclopedia’s 2023-4 annual report that showed 29 per cent of its budget had been spent on “equity” and “safety & inclusion.”

He posted: “Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority.”

Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority https://t.co/sHjnFTtN5y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2024

Musk once offered Wikipedia $1 billion to change their name to ‘Dickipedia’, an offer he said still stands.

He has previously criticised the platform, saying, “Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation wants so much money?” It is certainly not required to operate Wikipedia. You can literally fit the entire text onto your phone! So, what is the money for? Enquiring minds want to know.”

Then, in a separate post, he said, “I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia,” adding that he would do so “in the interests of accuracy.”

When a user responded with “@Wikipedia, Do it!” You can always change it back after you collect,” Musk responded, “One year minimum. “I mean, I am not a fool, lol”.

