Almost 100 countries have joined a pledge to cut their methane emissions by 30 per cent by the end of the decade as part of efforts to tackle climate change.

The global methane pledge, led by the US and EU, has been formally launched at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, where countries are under pressure to increase their emissions cuts to avoid dangerous warming beyond 1.5C.

Cutting methane, a powerful but relatively short-lived greenhouse gas which comes from sources including fossil fuel extraction and livestock farming, is seen as making a significant short-term contribution to climate action.

Big emitters

Half of the world’s top 30 methane emitters, including the US, EU, Indonesia, Pakistan, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, Iraq, Vietnam and Canada, have joined the pledge.

US President Joe Biden lays out plans for US to reduce methane production, which includes finding and plugging leaks as well as reducing methane production on farms.



Latest on #COP26: https://t.co/n609rZleZ3 pic.twitter.com/hfTMzKYSI6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2021

Speaking at the summit, US President Joe Biden thanked those who have signed the “game-changing commitment”.

“Together we are committing to collectively reduce our methane by 30 per cent by 2030, and I think we could probably go beyond that,” he said.

“Today it’s approaching 100 countries that are signing on. That’s nearly half the global methane emissions… It’s going to make a huge difference.”

Biden said this would not only help fight climate change but also improve health, cut crop losses and reduce pollution.

He added: “One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade to keep 1.5 degrees is reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible.

“It’s one of the most potent greenhouse gases there is. It amounts to about half the warming we are experiencing today.”

‘Lowest hanging fruit’

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “proud and happy and grateful that over 80 countries have signed up”.

BREAKING: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced that at least 80 countries, including the EU, have pledged to regulate and reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.



Latest on #COP26: https://t.co/n609rZleZ3 pic.twitter.com/XgYnk7HovN — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2021

She added: “Methane is 80 times more global warming than CO2. And today, global methane emissions grow faster than at any time in the past.

“So cutting back on methane emissions is one of the most effective things we can do to reduce near-term global warming and keep 1.5C. It is the lowest hanging fruit.”

Related: BBC took £300,000 from Saudi oil giant despite eco pledges