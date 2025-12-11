People travelling to the US may soon have to undergo social media screening before entering the country.

This is because of new proposals that are being considered by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

All visitors would have to undergo through this, regardless of whether they need a visa or not.

Foreign tourists would have to provide five years of social media history before entering the United States, as per the proposed social-media requirement.



Handing over the information will be “mandatory”, and you will need to provide other details such as your email addresses and telephone numbers used in the last five years, as well as personal details of family members.

The latest proposal comes after an immigration freeze from 19 countries was announced last week by the US administration.

On Tuesday, a notice was published in the country’s federal register, where it says that all foreign tourists who will travel to the US for the World Cup next year would need to provide their social media history from the last 5 years.

Tourists from more than 40 countries can currently visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa.

However, they need an electronic travel authorization, which is also known as an ESTA.

Regardless of whether or not they need a visa, the recently proposed social-media requirement, put forward by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), would apply to all visitors.

Then, the information from the social media review would be used to decide whether a traveller is granted an ESTA.