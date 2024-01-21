This week, a select group of Tories and right-leaning commentators have blamed the closure of the Tata Steel blast furnace in Port Talbot on ‘Net Zero policies’ – however, a politician with more insight than most has ripped this argument to shreds.

Why has the blast furnace been closed in Port Talbot?

Port Talbot has two blast furnaces to produce steel used in everything from cars to cans. It is the biggest employer in the region, also supporting jobs in companies which supply the plant with goods and services.

However, around 3,000 jobs are now on the chopping block, following high-level talks in India this week. The government has been unable to prevent this devastating outcome – but the blame is already being deflected.

Net Zero under the spotlight as mass job losses confirmed

Broadcasters on GB News and Telegraph columnists have hit out at Britain’s Net Zero targets, claiming that they are the driving force behind the decision. Tata Steel is looking to make its operations more ‘environmentally friendly’ – but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Carwyn Jones served as the First Minister for Wales for nine years, up to 2018. He worked with UK government before Brexit, and during the post-referendum transition period. He has comprehensively dismissed the Net Zero criticism.

Is Net Zero to blame for Tata Steel closures? Ex-Minister says no…

Jones asks why Tata’s operations in the EU remain unaffected, and blamed ‘business uncertainty’ for making Port Talbot an obvious target. He also told Byline Times that ‘indecision’ from the Tories has spooked investors.

As far as counter-arguments go, this is a cracker:

“There’s no truth that Net Zero is to blame. Why is it that Tata’s operations in The Netherlands and across the EU remain unaffected? It’s the UK, and us in Wales, that are taking the brunt of the redundancies. Why the difference?”

“The government has shown zero interest in the UK steel industry since Brexit. In business, you need certainty, but at the moment, because the Conservatives are so divided on Brexit, it has created all of this uncertainty.”

“Who will invest without certainty? It has been magnified by the government’s failure to make decisions on trading with Europe. When you leave one of the world’s biggest markets, it’s inevitable that you won’t have the same ability to export.” | Carwyn Jones