Danny Dyer has said he now refers to David Cameron as ‘Lord Twat’, six years after his famous rant at the former prime minister.

Dyer was appearing on ITV show The Assembly, which saw the actor field questions from a group of autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning-disabled interviewers.

At one point in the show, he was asked about his memorable ‘twat’ attack at David Cameron in 2018, when he hit out at the former Tory leader for his resignation after Brexit.

Dyer was asked why he called Cameron a “bad word,” to which he replied: “I called him a twat. I like to refer to him now as Lord Twat.”

Explaining why he felt the urge to use that language, he continued: “We had a big vote for Brexit, which has obviously been a f***ing disaster, but he was our leader, and he f***ed off and left us.

“When the shit hits the fan, that’s when you need to lead us properly – he disappeared. So, I called him a twat, I don’t like him.”

