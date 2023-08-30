Elon Musk was booed at a video games contest in Los Angeles as fans chanted at him to “bring back Twitter.”

The owner of X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – was in attendance at the Valorant World Championship Final on Saturday when he appeared on screen in the crowd.

This prompted an angry reaction from the crowd, who didn’t seem to be huge fans of Musk’s takeover and eventual transformation of the social media platform.

Musk, who was at the event with one of his sons, was roundly booed by the crowd who started to chant “bring back Twitter,” Insider reports.

A clip of the moment shared on X has been viewed almost 15 million times.

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting "bring back Twitter" lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

Users on the platform were quick to try and contextualise what getting this sort of reaction at a video game tournament was like.

One X user wrote: “Getting booed by Valorant players is like getting wedgies by the anime club in middle school.”

Getting booed by Valorant players is like getting wedgies by the anime club in middle school https://t.co/9xthxhznxE — B0l (@Bolverk15) August 27, 2023

Another simply said: “Lol we want a new logo,” referencing the black “X” that has replaced the iconic blue bird which used to be the platform’s logo.

A third suggested that Musk actually got off quite lightly, writing: “That was actually a very sweet chant compared to all the other things they could of chanted.”

Since taking over the platform last year, the Tesla founder has introduced a raft of changes, many of which have been largely unpopular.

These include the logo and name change, and an overhaul of the platform’s verification policy.

