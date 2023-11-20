A clip of Big Narstie tearing into the Conservative government has been doing the rounds on social media again.

The rapper appeared on The Rob Rinder Verdict in 2019 alongside Katherine Ryan, Joanna Lumley and Tom Allen, and had a few choice words for those in government.

“If you come from a good upbringing and you’ve had two parents in your life, stability, and you’ve never seen a bailiff in your life, how can you be telling the poor people how to run their life?”, he said.

The clip has resurfaced as Jeremy Hunt mulls taking free prescriptions and legal aid from those on benefits in order to fund tax cuts in his autumn statement.

Digital tools will also be used to “track” attendance at job fairs and interviews under the toughened sanctions regime.

The chancellor said the measures were necessary to prevent “anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers” from receiving benefits.

The changes are part of the Government’s £2.5 billion back-to-work plan, which it hopes will help up to 1,100,000 people look for and stay in employment.

I’ve reported on a lot of terrible Tory ‘welfare reforms’ over the years but withholding sick people’s medicines to force them to get a job is genuinely a new low. pic.twitter.com/ZoDJsCz8dD — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) November 17, 2023

Related: Lord Sumption blasts Govt’s ‘extraordinary’ move to override Supreme Court ruling