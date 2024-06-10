Carol Vorderman expertly tore apart Nigel Farage’s claim that a Reform UK government would create “net zero immigration” after the ex-UKIPer made concessions over the number of skilled workers the party would allow in.

Farage hit the campaign trail with eye-catching promises to cap the number of people entering the UK to live and work in line with the number of people emigrating, keeping the population stable.

He said that the UK should admit far fewer unskilled immigrants, saying: “We don’t need any – we literally don’t need any.”

This would create job “shortages,” Mr Farage said, which would “mean that wages would go up and we would start to encourage people to learn skills rather than heading off to university”.

But pressed on whether there would remain a need for skilled workers, the Reform UK candidate for Clacton said there would have to be some concessions, which could equate to some 600,000 all told.

As Ian Hislop pointed out here – backed by Vorderman’s quick math – that’s a far sight from the net zero figure advertised.

Ian Hislop, "He's just pure Trump isn't he.. Farage's one policy is that we're having net zero immigration.. The first time he's asked about it in an interview and they ask him should we have the following skilled workers in. He says, yes we'll have them.. We'll have them.. We'll… pic.twitter.com/GqlbtGOsMv — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 7, 2024

