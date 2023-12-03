For many people, there are few greater pleasures than the Tories getting rinsed in a non-political environment. And when Carol Vorderman rocked up to Sunday Brunch this weekend, she ensured there’d be no free pass for the governing party.

Carol Vorderman gets political on Sunday Brunch

The former Countdown stalwart has stepped back from her entertainment career, and is now fully engaged with political activism. Though ‘Vorders’ says she doesn’t outright support any political party, she is outspoken opponent of the Conservatives.

She resigned from her presenting duties on BBC local radio last month, and her campaign to oust the Tories has gathered momentum recently. Vorderman is also pushing for voting reforms, championing the proportional representation over ‘first past the post’.

Despite a warning from hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer to ‘not get too political’, it didn’t take long for their guest to ignore them. Carol Vorderman started off fairly reserved, explaining how younger voters are yearning for societal change.

‘I want to get rid of as many Tories as possible’

However, she used this as a springboard to rip into the Tories, saying that she is devoted ‘getting rid as many of them as possible’ at the next election. Audible gasps could be heard in the studio, with Lovejoy and Rimmer scrambling to move on from the statement.

“I believe we have a broken political system. But we’ve got ‘tactical voting’. This current government only has 29% of public support, but they have 100% of the power. That’s why I want proportional representation. We want every vote to count.”

“The younger generation want something new. They want more equality, they want more freedom. So that’s why, for the next year and ahead of the next General Election, I’m devoting myself to this, and getting rid of as many Tories as possible.” | Carol Vorderman