Wes Streeting has called on the British public to share their experiences and ideas to help “fix our NHS”.

The health secretary launched a new ‘Change’ website which can be accessed at change.nhs.uk or on the NHS app until the beginning of next year.

Suggestions submitted to the portal will help shape the government’s “10 Year Health Plan” ensuring the public’s fingerprints are all over the reform.

Streeting, who was treated for kidney cancer in 2021, said the NHS “saved my life” and everyone owed the health service “a debt of gratitude”.

“Now we have a chance to repay that debt,” he said.

“Today the NHS is going through the worst crisis in its history. But while the NHS is broken, it’s not beaten.

“Together, we can fix it.

“Whether you use the NHS or work in it, you see first-hand what’s great, but also what isn’t working. We need your ideas to help turn the NHS around.”

People have been sharing examples of the early suggestions submitted to the site, and they make for some interesting reading.

One person proposed that we could harness the passive aggressive energy of GP receptionists which would bring down bills by reducing the health service’s reliance on the grid, while another said replacing ambulance sirens with healthy eating advice could be a winning formula.

Not sure that’s quite what the health secretary had in mind.

Meanwhile over on the NHS consultation website, we have a new winner pic.twitter.com/Y6PEiNy64a — Chris Smyth (@Smyth_Chris) October 21, 2024

Some of the suggestions on the NHS ‘Change’ website are wild…



(h/t @Smyth_Chris @KateEMcCann et al) pic.twitter.com/sIJvkguPSS — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 21, 2024

Related: James Cleverly spent £655 per head on in-flight catering for day trip to Rwanda