A truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia with Crimea, according to Russian authorities.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the bomb set alight seven railway carriages carrying fuel, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge”.

This is the moment when Vladimir Putin's eight-year war against Ukraine goes up in smoke. https://t.co/bEJfOEYOra — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) October 8, 2022

The committee did not immediately apportion blame.

The 12-mile bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is the longest in Europe.

An explosion tore across Russia’s bridge across the Kerch strait to Crimea in the early hours of this morning.



The bridge is an important conduit for Russian supply routes in Ukraine and a huge source of Putin's prestige. This is a hugely damaging blow. pic.twitter.com/eWyWPn54Xw — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 8, 2022

It cost billions of pounds to build and it has provided an essential link to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge.

Crimea is coming home. Putin is humiliated. His war is going extremely badly. https://t.co/odGGX9VqzV — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) October 8, 2022

