Boris Johnson is facing fresh accusations he lied to Parliament after photographs emerged of him raising a glass at a Downing Street leaving party during lockdown.
The images – obtained by ITV News – were taken at a do for departing communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, just days after Mr Johnson had ordered a second national lockdown in England.
Asked last December in the Commons whether there had been a party in No 10 on that date, the Prime Minister said “no” and added he was sure the rules were followed at all times.
Lied
Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police is facing questions as to why Mr Johnson was not fined in relation to the event when photographs showed him, drink in hand, alongside a table strewn with food and wine bottles.
There were at least eight other people in the room at a time when people were banned from social mixing, other than to meet one person outside, and at least one individual has received a fixed penalty notice in relation to an event on that date.
Reactions
As you can imagine there was a LOT of chatter about it on social media:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Related: Reaction as Shapps says ‘not partying’ PM ‘lost his mum’ but she died year later