Boris Johnson is facing fresh accusations he lied to Parliament after photographs emerged of him raising a glass at a Downing Street leaving party during lockdown.

The images – obtained by ITV News – were taken at a do for departing communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, just days after Mr Johnson had ordered a second national lockdown in England.

Asked last December in the Commons whether there had been a party in No 10 on that date, the Prime Minister said “no” and added he was sure the rules were followed at all times.

Lied

Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police is facing questions as to why Mr Johnson was not fined in relation to the event when photographs showed him, drink in hand, alongside a table strewn with food and wine bottles.

There were at least eight other people in the room at a time when people were banned from social mixing, other than to meet one person outside, and at least one individual has received a fixed penalty notice in relation to an event on that date.

Reactions

As you can imagine there was a LOT of chatter about it on social media:

Can we stop calling it #Partygate now? LyingBastardGate seems nearer the mark. pic.twitter.com/trfVrUNE49 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 23, 2022

Of course the Met didn’t do anything, he’s not a small woman at a vigil. #partygate — Patsy Stevenson (@PatsyeStevenson) May 23, 2022

Even if it's only 10 minutes, it still counts. 😉



Seriously though. In 2020 the government advice was that 90 seconds at a distance of 1 metre was enough to catch Covid.



Now they're defending Boris Johnson by saying he was only there for 10 minutes.



See the problem?#PartyGate pic.twitter.com/VZNPgwuui1 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 23, 2022

He was, in a sense, ambushed by six bottles of wine. — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) May 23, 2022

Who leaked it tho pic.twitter.com/MWLN5z5uEq — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 23, 2022

Sometimes you have to wonder whose side the Metropolitan Police are actually on!!! Do they serve a corrupt & criminal government or the people #Partygate pic.twitter.com/hVvAu2p8lr — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) May 23, 2022

when this is who you send out to defend your #partygate law breaking then your Government must be truly truly fucked #newsnight pic.twitter.com/4GHZJgPxMa — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 23, 2022

Left: Johnson says there was was no party in parliament



Right: Johnson toasting drinks at a Downing street party #partygate pic.twitter.com/xGG4Fja8o3 — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) May 23, 2022

Boris Johnson has shamelessly and repeatedly claimed he was not aware of any lockdown rule breaking in Downing Street



The photographs obtained by @itvnews confirm what we have known all along – that was complete bollocks pic.twitter.com/0iUtZNhKL7 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 23, 2022

